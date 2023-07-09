Georgia Mayor Arrested for Breaking Into His ‘Dream’ Lake Home
‘I’M THE MAYOR!’
A Georgia mayor was arrested over the weekend after a bizarre incident in which he was allegedly caught breaking into a lake house in his jurisdiction—sparking a war of words with the property owner, according to an incident report cited by Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta. South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was taken into custody early Saturday morning and released from jail later that night after posting an $11,000 bail. The entire situation began when the homeowner said he spotted Kamau inside, prompting him to call the police, the incident report said. When Kamau left, the homeowner said he told him to “stay put,” but Kamau kept walking—prompting the homeowner to shout again. The homeowner claimed that Kamau shot back with, “Do you know who the fuck I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.” Kamau’s side of the story was different—he said that the homeowner yelled, “No motherfucker, you stay right there,” when he tried to leave the house. He added that the homeowner brandished a gun and said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you,” when Kamau tried to introduce himself. Kamau also told police he knew he was trespassing, but that he only went in the “dream” home because he thought it was abandoned and wanted to buy it. He was ultimately charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary.