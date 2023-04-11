CHEAT SHEET
South Korea Claims Leaked U.S. Intel Doc Is Bogus
South Korea on Tuesday claimed that information in a supposed U.S. intelligence file that leaked online is “untrue” and had been “altered.” One of the purported Pentagon documents that was recently shared on social media divulged details of discussions held between South Korean officials about the U.S. pressuring Seoul to send arms to Ukraine, suggesting that American intelligence may have been spying on one of its most significant allies. But the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement that suggestions of espionage were “utterly false” and that both the U.S. and South Korea agreed that parts of the document had been doctored—though the statement did not clarify which sections are untrue.