South Korea Claims North Korea Has Launched Ballistic Missiles
SHOWOFF
South Korea’s military said it detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from North Korea’s capital region toward the sea early Sunday, the Associated Press reported. In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired around 7:50 a.m. local time and traveled toward the North’s eastern waters. Officials did not disclose how far the missiles flew or whether they caused any damage. Military officials said they were closely coordinating with the United States and Japan following the launches. Japan’s defense ministry also confirmed it had detected suspected missile activity. Experts have equated the provocative display to a play by leader Kim Jong Un to showcase military achievements ahead of North Korea’s ruling party’s first full congress in five years. The Workers’ Party Congress is expected to help set policy for the coming year. It’s not clear when the gathering will occur, but South Korea’s spy service has said it will likely occur in January or February, the Associated Press reported.