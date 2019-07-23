CHEAT SHEET
South Korea Fires Warning Shots at Russian Aircraft for Violating Airspace
South Korea said it fired warning shots at Russian aircraft after multiple planes entered South Korea’s airspace on Tuesday. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the planes violated South Korean airspace off its east coast. Ministry officials said South Korea launched fighter jets and fired warning shots. Chinese military planes also intruded into South Korea’s aerial identification zone, according to ministry officials. This isn’t the first time Russian jets have invaded South Korea’s airspace—two Russian aircraft violated South Korea’s air defense identification zone at around 3:37 a.m. on June 20. Two Russian TU-95 strategic bombers also violated Japan’s airspace about a month ago.