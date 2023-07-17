13+ Die Trapped in Their Cars in Tunnel Flooding Tragedy in South Korea
At least 13 people died in South Korea over the weekend as more than a dozen vehicles became trapped in a tunnel as it filled up with floodwaters. The disaster in the central city of Cheongju is one of the worst tragedies to unfold as torrential downpours triggered disasters around the country—including deadly landslides in the mountains—which have claimed the lives of over 40 people. Rescuers were still working to drain the 2,200-foot tunnel on Monday as divers were sent into the waters to retrieve victims, with nine survivors rescued so far. The catastrophe began Saturday when a nearby riverbank burst causing water to rush into the underpass. President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for an “overhaul” in the way the country defends itself against extreme weather events caused by climate change.