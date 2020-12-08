South Korea Raps U.S. Force for Maskless Dance Party at Military Base
NIGHT FEVER
An American military force stationed in South Korea is in hot water over a maskless dance party allegedly held at a bar located at a base. According to Yonhap news agency, the rager was held last week in the Flightline Tap Room at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek. Dozens of people are said to have danced shoulder to shoulder without wearing masks. To make matters worse, South Korea is currently going through a COVID-19 surge, with a near nine-month high of 629 new cases confirmed Friday. “Violation of anti-virus rules, even though it was within the base, can raise serious concerns in the local community,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “We stressed to the USFK the need for relevant actions to address those concerns and compliance with the virus rules.”