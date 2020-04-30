CHEAT SHEET
    South Korea Reports First Day Free of Domestically Transmitted Coronavirus Cases Since February

    GOOD NEWS

    Tom Sykes

    Chung Sung-Jun

    South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday. Of four new infections, all were imported cases, health authorities said, concluding that no local transmission had occurred despite a parliamentary election this month, where voters had to wear masks and plastic gloves when casting ballots. “Twenty-nine million voters participated in the April 15th parliamentary election... Not one case related to the election has been reported during the 14 days of incubation period,” Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public-health policy, told a briefing.

