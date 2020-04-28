South Korea Says Kim Jong Un May Just Be Hiding From Virus
Who could blame a paranoid 38-year-old not thought to be in tip top health from keeping a low profile as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the planet? South Korea now believes that a simple desire to avoid being exposed to the virus may be behind Kim Jong Un’s lack of visibility in recent weeks. South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told lawmakers: “It is true that he had never missed the anniversary for Kim Il Sung’s birthday since he took power, but many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet have been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.” However Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea, cast doubt on that narrative, saying: “If he is merely trying to avoid infection, it should theoretically be very easy to release photos or videos of a healthy-looking Kim.” North Korean state media have not reported on Kim Jong Un’s whereabouts since he presided over a meeting on April 11, but they have carried near-daily reports of him sending letters and diplomatic messages.