South Korea Will Seek ‘Appropriate Measures’ Over U.S. Spying Claims
DEMANDING ANSWERS
South Korea will seek “appropriate measures” from the U.S. after the two countries have verified the authenticity of leaked intelligence documents showing that American spies eavesdropped on Seoul officials, according to a report. Reports emerged over the weekend concerning a leak of highly sensitive U.S. national security secrets concerning the war in Ukraine. One of the documents included in the leak reportedly showed the U.S. had spied on sensitive talks in South Korea in March about an American request to send arms to Kyiv. “Once the two countries finish figuring out the situation, we plan to request appropriate measures from the U.S. if necessary,” a South Korean presidential official told reporters Monday. “That process will proceed based on a relationship of trust formed between two allies.” The official added that the leaked documents have yet to be fully authenticated.