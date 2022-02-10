CHEAT SHEET
Foreign Diplomat's Nose Broken in Brutal Manhattan Street Attack
A South Korean diplomat has been punched so hard in the face during a brutal street attack in Manhattan that he was left with a broken nose. The New York Post reports that the vicious attack happened on Fifth Avenue, near the base of the Empire State Building, early Wednesday night. Police sources told the newspaper that the attack appears to have been random—no words were spoken before or during the ambush. The assailant sucker-punched the victim, 53, in the face. The victim reportedly showed his diplomatic ID to his unidentified attacker, who is then reported to have taken off toward Six Avenue. The diplomat was hospitalized with a broken nose but is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.