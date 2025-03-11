Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

K-Pop Singer, 43, Found Dead Inside His Home

GONE TOO SOON
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.11.25 10:34AM EDT 
Whee Sung during 11th Pusan International Film Festival - "The Restless" Premiere at Grand Hotel in Pusan, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Whee Sung during 11th Pusan International Film Festival - "The Restless" Premiere at Grand Hotel in Pusan, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Wheesung, a famed South Korean R&B singer who reportedly struggled with drug abuse, was found dead in his home on Monday after a possible drug overdose. The 43-year-old, real name Choi Whee-sung, was found by emergency officials in a state of cardiac arrest, according to The New York Times. Police later said that no evidence of foul play was found and the death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose. His first solo album, “Like a Movie,” gained notoriety from critics and fans in 2002, winning numerous South Korean awards at the time. The star released multiple albums, starred in musicals playing roles like Elvis Presley, and also wrote music for famous K-Pop groups like Twice and Super Junior. In 2021, however, his career took a turn after he was found guilty of using and buying propofol, a sedative that South Korea labels as a controlled substance, on multiple occasions, according to the outlet. He avoided jail time as long as he didn’t reoffend, and had to pay a fine, do community service and undergo drug treatment. Wheesung was scheduled to perform later this week on March 15.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Former Head of the NYC Marathon Is Running for a New Cause
ONE STEP AT A TIME
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 03.11.25 10:00AM EDT 
Michael Capiraso in 2015.
Michael Capiraso in 2015. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The former face of the New York City Marathon, who lost his job in 2020 amid complaints about diversity within the organization, has a new mission—helping people with mental health struggles. Michael Capiraso became the head of New York Road Runners in 2015 but departed five years later after a then-anonymous smear campaign, largely from an Instagram account called Rebuild NYRR, accused Capiraso and top leaders of racism, sexism, financial mismanagement and creating a toxic atmosphere at the running organization. The New York Times reports that an investigation was unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing outlined in the Rebuild NYRR Instagram account, which was found to be created by a former employee who been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being cleared, Capriaso told the Daily Beast he suffered from depression and PTSD as a result of how he was treated. Now, he has combined his passion for running with helping those facing similar mental health struggles through his work as a board member and adviser for the nonprofit Still I Run. “I am making it my mission to help others battling severe PTSD and depression. And just as I did through running, I want to help people,” he told the Daily Beast. “In addition to the many mental heath treatments that I used to help me, the ongoing mental health benefits of running are, and always have been there for me, and it is personally critical to me and many others. Through it all I trained for ran a marathon for the 32nd consecutive year this past fall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Musk Plots Major Expansion of His Cost-Cutting DOGE Army
MORE AND MORE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 9:29AM EDT 

Elon Musk is planning to double the staff in his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. The Tesla mogul said in a Fox Business interview Monday that he would dip into a pool of tech bros to reach his goal of adding 100 more DOGE workers to his existing 100-strong team. “Basically, it’s software people, information security software people and finance,” Musk said. “It’s basically, yes, finance and technology.” He added that his army is “pretty much” in every government department already. The Hill reported that some of his confirmed staffers have ties to his companies, Tesla and xAI, his artificial intelligence firm. Musk also repeated his heroic trope about saving America from so-called fraud. “The goal here is: Let’s not have America go bankrupt with waste and fraud,” Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “So that’s what I’m here for.” It comes after a report emerged that Musk’s demands for government cuts were met with pushback from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a tense Cabinet meeting last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Billionaires at Trump’s Inauguration Lose $209 Billion in Just a Few Weeks
TURNING RED
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.11.25 9:13AM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 7:54AM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images

Things are not going great for five of the billionaire guests of President Donald Trump at his inauguration. Technology company honchos Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Google co-founder Sergey Brin and luxury goods conglomerate boss Bernard Arnault have collectively lost $209 billion in wealth since then, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Share prices of the companies they run or own initially did well after the election, but things have taken a turn for the worse in the economy since his inauguration, as Trump followed through on his threats to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, imposed mass layoffs of government employees, and sided with Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Musk’s overall wealth is down $148 billion after Tesla sales tanked, with Bezos down $29 billion and Brin losing $22 billion of his wealth in line with declines in Amazon and Alphabet’s shares, respectively. Meta CEO Zuckerberg’s wealth is down $5 billion, as is that of Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton and Dior owner LVMH, which has been affected by potential tariffs on European luxury goods.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.14.25 9:07PM EST 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
Buy At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-side printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
American Airlines Passenger Accused of Assault Referenced Trump to FBI
MID-AIR MELTDOWN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 7:28AM EDT 
An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing from Dallas on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Texas man arrested after a violent mid-air rampage on an American Airlines flight said he wanted to fly to Washington, D.C., to speak with President Donald Trump. Asterius Rulamka was flying from Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport, the same American Airlines route as the jet involved in a deadly mid-air collision on Jan. 29, on March 5 when he told a flight attendant he was going “to f--- him up upon landing,” CBS News reported. Passengers began filming the incident, an FBI affidavit said. Rulamka is alleged to have approached one man who was filming and punched him several times. He allegedly tried to attack a second passenger who injured himself when dodging Rulamka. Three passengers and the flight attendants were able to restrain him after he “started running up and down the cabin” following the alleged assaults on American Eagle flight 5574. “Upon the flight’s arrival, the defendant [said] that he had come to D.C. to speak to President Trump,” the affidavit stated. “When asked why he wanted to speak to the President, he stated that he was ‘mad.’” Rulamka, who now faces a federal assault charge, is also the subject of a pending investigation into an alleged immigration violation in 2014.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Musk Calls Out Social Security and Medicare as ‘Big One’ DOGE Is Targeting for Cuts
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.10.25 11:42PM EDT 
Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2025.
Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2025. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Elon Musk highlighted “entitlements spending”—which includes Social Security and Medicare—as one of his prime targets for massive cuts in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday. “Most of the federal spending is entitlements,” Musk told Fox’s Larry Kudlow on Monday. “So that’s like the big one to eliminate.” Musk, in an earlier interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, described Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.” The comments are in direct contrast to President Donald Trump’s assertions that such entitlements would not be cut. “I’m not going to touch Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid,” Trump said Sunday on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “Now, we’re going to get fraud out of there. We’re going to get the fraud out, and everybody wants us to get the fraud out, and, therefore, you will make it better.” According to Fortune, Musk has already sent three DOGE staffers into the Social Security Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Robert Redford Steps Out of Retirement for Surprise Cameo
REJOICE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.10.25 6:59PM EDT 

Robert Redford made his first onscreen appearance in six years Sunday night, gracing his many, many fans with a 30-second cameo on the season three premiere of Dark Winds. The AMC thriller, which follows the lives of Navajo tribal police officers in the 1970s, is executive produced by Redford, whose appearance on the show has been discussed since the first season, according to director Chris Eyre. The surprise cameo also featured Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, another executive producer on the show. The two creative tycoons step into the roles of prisoners playing chess in a small cell at a police department. Redford, 88, announced his retirement in 2018 ahead of the release of one of his final films, The Old Man & The Gun. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting ... because I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said at the time. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?” The last time Redford appeared on screen was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Read it at Vulture

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Plane Travelers Could Be Exposed as Measles Confirmed in Another State
VIRAL ALERT
The Daily Beast
Published 03.10.25 4:59PM EDT 
Passengers at Dulles International Airport.
Passengers at Dulles International Airport. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

U.S. health officials have confirmed a measles case in a new state, amid fears that travelers at a busy metropolitan airport may have been exposed to the virus. According to the Washington Post, the virus was confirmed in an individual in Howard County, Maryland, who had recently returned from international travel. Though unrelated to the severe outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which saw over 200 cases and two deaths, the Maryland case adds to a growing list of concerns. Local authorities are tracing potential exposures at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center in Maryland and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which serves the Washington/Baltimore area. With travelers potentially exposed at a bustling airport terminal, the risk of spread is a top priority for health officials. The virus, which spreads through the air or direct contact with droplets, remains one of the most infectious diseases globally, despite effective vaccines. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. The Maryland case follows a recent fatality in New Mexico and another death of a child in Virginia last year. The CDC encourages vaccinations as the best protection against measles, warning vigilance as travel season looms, however, newly installed health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously claimed—incorrectly—that no vaccine is “safe and effective.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
White House Hires Photographer Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 6:34PM EDT 
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C), and Apple News Director Wyatt Mitchell (R) celebrate the launch of the July Issue at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C) at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)

A former deputy director of photography for National Geographic has been hired by the White House after facing allegations of misconduct in 2017. Patrick Witty, who has worked for The New York Times, Wired and Time, will now be working for the administration, Semafor reported. In 2017, the Pulitzer-Prize winner left National Geographic after the publication launched an investigation into alleged predatory sexual behavior toward female co-workers, Vox reported at the time. After the outlet published an article detailing the allegations, Witty’s lawyer sent Vox a statement, reading: “I’ve never been accused of wrongdoing of any kind in the workplace, so I was shocked and dismayed when I first learned of the accusations against me.” He also apologized for his behavior. After the news broke, multiple women came out publicly against the famed photographer. Now, he runs a Substack, Field of View, which discusses photography. Witty, alongside the White House, did not respond to Semafor for a comment.

Read it at Semafor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Musk Reveals Bonkers Theory for Who’s Trying to Shut Down X
OFFLINE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.10.25 6:11PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 3:30PM EDT 

Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive cyber attack” linked to Ukrainian IP addresses was behind the widespread outages on his social media site X on Monday. “There was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk claimed on Fox News. The X owner said earlier in the day that he believed a “coordinated group” or country was responsible for the attack, noting that it “was done with a lot of resources.” Three outages hit the site throughout Monday, according to Mediaite, with the last outage lasting over two hours. Hacking group Dark Storm took responsibility for the incident, although the claims were unverified by Musk. Over the last few weeks, war-torn Ukraine and its president has been attacked by not only Musk, but U.S. President Donald Trump. Users across the platform complained of the site being down, with over 262,000 posts talking about the outage. “They want to silence you and this platform‚” a user commented on Musk’s post, with the SpaceX founder replying “Yes.” X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly online again Monday afternoon. After an account posted that they stand with Musk, Tesla, X, his mission, and the “truth” after the attack, he responded with a heart emoji.

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsTrump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle