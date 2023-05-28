CHEAT SHEET
South Korean Man Who Popped Plane Door Open Arrested
A South Korean man seemingly desperate to get off a plane—enough to allegedly open the emergency exit mid-flight—has been arrested, according to the Associated Press. The 33-year-old man, surnamed Lee, told investigators that he felt suffocated on the hourlong flight after just recently losing a job and needed a quick escape, leading him to pop the door open on the Asiana Airlines flight. Twelve people were injured as a result, and the man now faces up to 10 years in prison. “I’m really sorry to kids,” he told investigators, according to the Associated Press.