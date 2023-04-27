South Korean Leader Breaks Into Rendition of ‘American Pie’ at the White House

Read it at Reuters
Proceedings took an unexpected turn during a state dinner at the White House Wednesday when South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took to the stage and sang “American Pie.” In front of a surprised crowd which included Angelina Jolie, Yoon belted out the first verse of Don McLean’s 1971 hit in English and was given a standing ovation. President Joe Biden also told Yoon he had “no damn idea” he could sing and gifted Yoon a guitar signed by McLean. During the visit, Biden and Yoon reaffirmed their alliance and agreed that U.S. nuclear-armed submarines would resume visits to South Korean ports for the first time in decades amid heightened security threats from North Korea.