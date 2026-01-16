‘South Korea’s Trump’ Gets 5-Year Sentence Over Martial Law

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, often dubbed “South Korea’s Trump,” was sentenced to five years in prison on obstruction charges tied to his 2025 arrest, according to Reuters. The 65-year-old former leader barricaded himself inside his residence in January last year and ordered his security detail to block investigators from executing an arrest warrant. After a prolonged standoff involving more than 3,000 police officers, Yoon was taken into custody, becoming the first sitting South Korean president ever arrested. The court found Yoon guilty of obstructing official duties, fabricating government documents, and unlawfully declaring martial law without following the legally required process, which includes convening a formal cabinet meeting. Prosecutors have also requested that he face the death penalty in a separate case, accusing him of masterminding an insurrection. Yoon’s attorney, Yoo Jung-hwa, said the defense plans to appeal the ruling, calling the verdict one that was “made in a politicized manner,” Reuters reported.
An Uber Eats delivery robot met an untimely, and extremely final, end Thursday night after wandering onto Miami train tracks and getting absolutely flattened by an oncoming train. Video captured by Guillermo Dapelo shows the autonomous courier sitting helplessly on the tracks before being struck at full speed, instantly turning the robot into scrap metal. Dapelo told Storyful he first spotted the robot around 8 p.m. while walking his dogs and noticed it appeared completely stuck, lingering on the tracks for roughly 15 minutes. The outlet reports that a Uber Eats delivery driver reached out to the company that manages the delivery robot to flag the issue. Unfortunately, the warning came too late. Moments later, the train barreled through—and that was the end of the robot’s delivery route. No people were injured in the incident, though officials have noted foreign objects on train tracks can pose serious risks, including derailments or damage to rail equipment.
An Alabama public library has lost state funding after refusing to move several books, including The Handmaid’s Tale, out of its teen section. The Republican-run Alabama Public Library Service Board voted to withhold roughly $22,000 in state funding from the Fairhope Public Library, citing the library’s failure to comply with the board’s rules requiring books deemed “sexually explicit” be relocated to the adult section. Titles flagged by the board include The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky, and Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin. Fairhope Library Board Chair Randal Wright argued that parents—not the state—should decide what their children read, saying it is “not your job to make that decision.” Board member Jay Snider added that it is unrealistic to suggest teenagers have not already been exposed to the language in question. Since the dispute began in late 2024, the library has raised more than $100,000 in community donations. The Handmaid’s Tale has been a particular focus of anger from supporters of President Donald Trump, partly because the Hulu adaptation.
Novelist Stephen King is facing MAGA backlash after he called into question the Trump administration’s version of events in the killing of unarmed mother Renee Nicole Good, 37, by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, 43. On Friday, the horror writer told his followers on X that “the visual evidence shows no indication that the agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross, had been run over.” King received immediate backlash from MAGA influencers on the platform for his statement. One of the top comments on King’s post was from Gunther Eagleman, a MAGA influencer with 1.6 million followers, who said, “Renee Good tried to run over and MURDER the ICE agent…” Another influencer, Vince Langman, clashed with King as well: “Don’t believe your lying eyes, America! Imagine being this stupid.” The responses echoed the Trump Administration’s statements, which characterized Good as a “domestic terrorist.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that Ross was “absolutely justified in using self-defense against a lunatic.” Videos taken of the incident show Good’s wheels turning away from Ross before the shooting took place, as well as an ICE agent calling the mother a “f---ing b---h,” after shots were fired.
the visual evidence shows no indication that the agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross, had been run over
Two Florida Teens Killed After Sand Hole Collapses at Park
Two 14-year-old boys died this week after becoming trapped in a collapsed sand hole at a Florida park, according to USA Today. The boys—described as best friends—were digging holes at Sportsman Park in Inverness on Jan. 11, an activity they were known to do regularly, the outlet reports. When the teens failed to return home for lunch, their parents contacted law enforcement around 12:45 p.m. to report them missing. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that the caller believed the boys may have been trapped inside a large sand hole at the park after one of the boys’ devices pinged near the area. Deputies and rescue crews located the boys roughly 30 minutes later and pulled them from the collapsed hole. Both teens were transported to nearby hospitals. One boy was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, while the other was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical condition, where he later died on Jan. 13, according to 10 Tampa Bay News.
National park officials revealed that dinosaur bones were found in the aptly named Dinosaur National Monument in late 2025. “The fossils belong to a large, long-necked dinosaur, most likely Diplodocus, which is common in this bonebed,” the National Park Service said in a statement. The finding prompted the first dig in the national reserve in over a century, according to the NPS. While building a parking lot in the area, construction workers found pieces of sandstone that held dinosaur remains. The monument area, which lies between the borders of Colorado and Utah, was thought to have been exhausted of discoveries. The last excavation at the site took place in 1924. Paleontologists conducted the excavations of the new findings later in the fall. The bones are now being studied at the nearby Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum. Work on the parking lot was resumed and finalized after the excavation.
Terrifying footage has emerged showing an avalanche engulfing everything in its path at a ski resort in Russia. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows billowing snow racing down Mount Elbrus in southern Russia as terrified holidaymakers run for safety. The avalanche can be seen swallowing trees and cars as it makes its way down the highest peak in Europe before slamming into the ski resort’s car park. One person seen in the video appears to stop and stare in amazement at the avalanche before realizing the danger he is in and fleeing. The person recording the clip holds his nerve and slowly walks backward while continuing to film the snowslide, until it completely engulfs him and the video abruptly ends. No deaths have been reported as a result of the avalanche, according to The Sun. Russian authorities had already closed parts of the mountain and shut down cable car services due to severe weather warnings in the area. Around 15 to 30 deaths are recorded each year on Mount Elbrus, many involving climbers who are caught out by sudden changes in weather.
Former Sports Illustrated writer and author of Commander in Cheat Rick Reilly is a longtime critic of Trump’s self-proclaimed golfing prowess, and on Thursday pounced on exposed testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham suggesting he, too, thinks Trump cheats.
“To all the MAGAs who said I lied in my book about Trump cheating like a three-card money dealer on the golf course,” Reilly said in a post on X. “Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. ‘You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.’ Cheat at golf—Cheat at life.”
In a 2024 interview, the author, who wrote the book on Trump’s cheating, told MSNBC that the president, “always gets a turbo-charged golf cart that goes three times as fast as yours, so he’s always 200 yards ahead, and that gives him time to cheat.”
Lindsey Graham confirmed this assertion through his under oath comments from a 2022 secret grand jury regarding the election fraud case. Graham said, “You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy,” in the transcripts published by The New York Times.
In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House communications director Steven Cheung swung back at the writer, who himself has played a round with Trump.
“Rick fantasizes about having a golf game as good as President Trump,” Cheung said. “But instead of putting in the hard work to improve his s--tty game, Rick allows his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome to completely take over his life. He should seek urgent medical care, and some beginner golf lessons, before it’s too late.”
Trump has been a prolific golfer during both his stints at the White House. On average, Trump played a round every 5.6 days. According to the Trump Golf Tracker, the President has spent 24.9% of his second term golfing, slotting in 90 days on the green in his 362 days in office.
Trump has maintained that he’s won dozens of club championships that Reilly, as well as other seasoned golf vets, believe could be somewhat of an exaggeration.
Golf coach Craig Normansell told the Daily Beast, “He can clearly step up to a ball and strike it, but when it comes to the short game, he looks like he’s going to be found out sooner or later. It certainly doesn’t look like the level of someone who’s won 18 club championships.”
Trump has a history of claiming awards he has not won. On Thursday, he took possession of María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize.
“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated.
Reilly has continued to document Trump’s golf indiscretions during his second term. In a video of Trump golfing, it seemed as if one of his caddies dropped a ball on the green for Trump to strike. Reilly’s commentary on X said pointedly, “So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddie to drop a ball.”
RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Messaging Creates Historic Dip in Jab Uptake
Childhood flu vaccinations are falling nationwide amid an unusually severe influenza season. New federal data show fewer children receiving flu shots compared with last year, extending a downward trend that has persisted for several seasons. The slide comes amid recent changes to federal vaccine guidance under the Trump administration. Instead of recommending flu shots for all children, the Department of Health and Human Services, under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advises parents to consult doctors first—part of a broader overhaul of the childhood vaccination schedule. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccine uptake among children ages 6 months to 17 years was down 1.5 percentage points nationally as of Jan. 3 compared with the same point last year. A handful of states bucked the trend, including Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Delaware. Rates fell sharply in Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Massachusetts. Data is unavailable for six states. Medical groups criticized the shift. “Changes of this magnitude require careful review,” said American Medical Association trustee Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, adding that such rigor “was not part of this decision.”
The prehistoric Tyrannosaurus rex didn’t balloon to its massive size as quickly as scientists once believed. Instead, the apex predator grew more slowly and lived longer, according to a new study published by the Journal Peer on Wednesday. Researchers examined bones from 17 specimens under polarized light, and scientists identified additional growth rings that had previously gone undetected. The findings suggest that T. rex wouldn’t have reached its staggering weight of roughly eight tons until around 35 to 40 years old—upending earlier estimates that placed peak size at around 25 years, with death occurring shortly after. Lead study author Holly Woodward said the analysis shows that “T. rex spent most of its life in the mid-body size range rather than achieving a total body length of 40 feet quickly.” She added that variation in growth-ring spacing indicates the dinosaur’s development was likely influenced by food availability and environmental conditions. That prolonged growth, Woodward said, helps explain why the T. rex was such a dominant apex carnivore. By growing slowly over decades, the species occupied different food niches throughout its life—feeding on a wider range of prey sizes—before eventually reaching a size where it competed mainly with other T. rex for resources.