Seven People, Including Three Kids, Mysteriously Found Dead at Home
NOT EXPLAINED
Seven people, including three children, were found dead at a home in Minnesota this weekend—but police say there’s no evidence of forced entry or violence at the scene. According to CNN, family members were carrying out a welfare check at the home in South Moorhead on Saturday night when they discovered the bodies and called for help. Police have not disclosed the relationship between the seven victims or speculated upon what might have killed them. The Kachuol family lives on the same street as the victims, and they spoke to Valley News Live a day after the bodies were found. “I had a really hard time sleeping. All I could think about was them dying. I was trying to figure out how they died, and I was really scared,” said Esther Kachuol. Josiah Kachuol added: “I thought something bad happened to them like murder or something, but I learned it’s an accident. It’s just really heartbreaking.”