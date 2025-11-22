‘South Park’ Creators’ Kendrick Lamar Movie Hits Snag
A live-action comedy from rapper Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone no longer has a release date. The untitled feature, which Paramount previously delayed to next year, is now facing an indefinite delay as the trio continues work on it. “It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” wrote Parker and Stone’s production company, Park County, in a joint statement with Lamar’s company, PGLang. Music video director Dave Free is also a producer on the film with PGLang. The project was first announced in 2024 with a July 4, 2025, release—landing right on Independence Day. However, three months later, the studio delayed it to March 20, 2026. The film is being written by comedian Vernon Chatman, who has written several episodes of South Park. No cast members or plot details have been released. The Parker and Stone hit show is in the midst of releasing its 28th season, while Lamar earlier this month scored nine Grammy nominations.