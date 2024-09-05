‘South Park’ Will Skip 2024 Election: ‘Don’t Know What More We Could Say’
SCREW YOU GUYS
Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that South Park will not grace viewers’ screens again until 2025—meaning that their profane low-fi animated series, which is known for its quick-turnaround lampoonery—will not cover the 2024 presidential election. The pair explained they are “waiting for Paramount to figure all their sh-t out,” but that the decision was also partly made because of exhaustion. “We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone said. “Obviously, it’s f***ing important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.” Added Parker: “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.” South Park’s most recent season, its 26th, aired six episodes in 2023. Three standalone specials have aired on Paramount+ since then.