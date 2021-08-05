‘South Park’ Will Debut 14 Movies (Yes, 14) on Paramount Plus
COMING SOON
ViacomCBS clearly respects Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s authoritah. The South Park creators just signed a $900 million deal with the company’s MTV Entertainment Studios to bring 14 new movies to Paramount+ and renew the series through Season 30 in 2027, Bloomberg reports. The first of the movies is expected later this year.
This is not the first lucrative streaming deal Stone and Parker have signed, either; in 2019, the two collected $500 million to license old South Park episodes to HBO Max. Speaking with Bloomberg, Stone explained why the duo signed on for 14 new movies set in the small Colorado town when previously they’ve only made one: “We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying,” Stone said in an interview from his home in New York. “Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising.” In a statement joint to Variety the two added, “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”