South Philly Gun Shop Owner Kills Man During Break-In: Police

Read it at NBC Philadelphia
A Philadelphia gun shop owner who stayed overnight in his business to protect it from looters shot and killed a man trying to break in early Tuesday morning. NBC Philadelphia reports that according to police a group of three or four men used bolt-cutters on a gate to Firing Line in South Philly, smashed in a door and headed upstairs—where the 67-year-old owner, who had been watching on a surveillance camera, opened fire with a Bushmaster M-4 rifle. A man in his 20s was hit in the head and died. The storeowner claimed the man pointed a handgun at him.