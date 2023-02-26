CHEAT SHEET
Southern California Hit By First Snowstorm, and Braces for Second
Southern California has seasons after all. Residents in parts of this land of eternal sunshine woke up to snow Sunday morning following a winter storm that broke rainfall records. The frigid conditions dropped multiple feet of snow in some mountain regions. For communities that didn't see snow, rain was plentiful. Downtown Los Angeles saw 4.49 inches— with skies dropping more than 2 inches each on Friday and Saturday. It was only the sixth time since 1877 that downtown received that much rain in two consecutive days, according to the National Weather Service.