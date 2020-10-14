Southern California Man Lied About Belonging to White Supremacist Groups to Get Security Clearance
NOT A CLEAN RECORD
A Southern California man agreed to plead guilty to lying about his membership in two white supremacist groups in order to obtain a security clearance, according to a press release from the Justice Department released Wednesday. Decker Hayes Ramsay, 23, filled out an Electronic Questionnaire for Investigations Processing in April 2018, a requirement for many companies that contract with federal and state governments, saying that he had never been a member of any white supremacist organizations. In reality, according to the Justice Department, Ramsay had belonged to Vanguard America, which believes in a whites-only America and was linked to the deadly 2017 Charlottesville riots, and Aryan Underground, a neo-Nazi group. Ramsay is expected in court in the coming weeks and will face the statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for making false statements.