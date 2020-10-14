CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Southern California Man Lied About Belonging to White Supremacist Groups to Get Security Clearance

    NOT A CLEAN RECORD

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    A Southern California man agreed to plead guilty to lying about his membership in two white supremacist groups in order to obtain a security clearance, according to a press release from the Justice Department released Wednesday. Decker Hayes Ramsay, 23, filled out an Electronic Questionnaire for Investigations Processing in April 2018, a requirement for many companies that contract with federal and state governments, saying that he had never been a member of any white supremacist organizations. In reality, according to the Justice Department, Ramsay had belonged to Vanguard America, which believes in a whites-only America and was linked to the deadly 2017 Charlottesville riots, and Aryan Underground, a neo-Nazi group. Ramsay is expected in court in the coming weeks and will face the statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for making false statements.

    Read it at Justice.gov