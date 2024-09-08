Southern California Wildfire Is So Fierce It’s Creating Its Own Weather

A swathe of Southern California is engulfed in flames, as a wildfire rages in San Bernardino County.

According to CBS News, the Line Fire blaze that started Thursday night has doubled in size and has burned through 17,459 acres as of Sunday. The fire, which is being fought by 600 firefighters, came in the midst of an intense heatwave in the region.

The uncontrolled fire has been declared a state of emergency, and thousands have been evacuated from their homes. This included the communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake.

The fire is so strong that it has created its own mini weather system with thunderstorm-like clouds made from smoke and lightning strikes.

According to the New York Times, these storms are called pyrocumulonimbus storms. While they can bring rain, winds can cause the fire to spread, and lightning could spark a new fire.

One X user took to the platform to share photos of the clouds filling the sky around the fire.

Another user captured video of the smoky haze around Running Springs.

Despite firefighters constantly fighting the flames, Line Fire is still at zero percent containment.

A Sunday update from Cal Fire said, “ Smoke remains a challenge for aircraft, limiting access to parts of the fire. Limited resources and logistical support have hampered fire control efforts. Afternoon thunderstorms could cause new ignitions and potentially influence activity around the fire perimeter.” It also noted that 35,405 structures are in harm's way.

The report notes no civilian injuries but cites three firefighter injuries. Currently, there are no reported fatalities.