Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm, has given birth to her second child. The TV star, 34, confirmed to Us Weekly that her daughter Teddi was born on Sunday June 29, but only announced the new arrival during a livestream on Amazon Live on Thursday.

The video, broadcast on Amazon Live, features LeCroy giving viewers running updates including, “my water broke so we’re on the way to the hospital,” and, “I’m about to have a contraction right now,” as well as, “I don’t have any pain meds yet.”

She also shares footage of “calling in the troops,” with a glam squad giving her a pre-birth hair and makeup glow-up. LeCroy earns commissions on the broadcasts through sponsored products.

Teddi was delivered via C-section at 34 weeks after a 48-hour labor.

“She’s only 5 pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper,” LeCroy said.

LeCroy announced her pregnancy in February through an Instagram post in a branded partnership with Clearblue, a home diagnostic company best known for its pregnancy and ovulation tests. She also broadcast the baby’s gender reveal on a 30-minute Amazon Live video. “I have a feeling I’m going to have to work a lot harder and make more money because the clothes are just adorable!” LeCroy commented.

Madison LeCroy making babies and making bank. Madison LeCroy/Amazon Live

The TV star also launched her own pajama line, LeCroy, which she told Page Six has involved every member of the family.

Her infant daughter might also be in on the family business: “Who’s to say in three years she won’t help me pick out sets?” LeCroy told the outlet. Teddi is LeCroy’s first child with Brett Randle, her husband of three years. She also has a son, Hudson, 12, from her first marriage. LeCroy’s daughter was named after her late father.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 21197 -- Pictured: Madison LeCroy -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Fans who go to LeCroy’s Instagram page can already click on a link for “Baby Teddi,” which takes you an array of baby items to purchase on Amazon.

