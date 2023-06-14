‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dies at 36
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother Richard Worthington Green, endearingly known as “Worth,” has died at 36. “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same,” sister Catie King wrote on Instagram. “I love you to the moon and back.” An obituary for Worth described him as “vibrant, outgoing, and loving” and “a protector and a cheerleader” to his sisters. “Worth left this world on top of the world—he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” his family wrote in a statement to People. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement.” His cause of death has not been disclosed. Taylor Ann Green is the second Southern Charm star to tragically lose her brother after Olivia Flowers’ 32-year-old sibling Conner passed away five months ago.