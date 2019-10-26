CHEAT SHEET
GROSS
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Says Pilots Streamed Secret Bathroom Live Feed into Cockpit
A Phoenix-based flight attendant has sued Southwest Airlines for retaliation after she reported two pilots for live streaming secret lavatory video onto an iPad in the cockpit. Renee Steinaker says she was working on a flight between Pittsburgh and Phoenix in 2017 when she was in the cockpit so the pilot Capt. Terry Graham could use the bathroom. Southwest Airlines regulations state that two people must be in the cockpit at all times. It was then that Steinmaker says she saw an iPad mounted to the jet’s windshield where she could see the pilot in the restroom. She says the co-pilot Ryan Russell then told her that the cameras were a new “top secret security measure” which Steinmaker later determined was not true. She claims that the pilots also left the aircraft unattended after landing the flight, and “left a loaded firearm unattended in the cockpit” which violates FAA regulations. The suit claims that the pilots are still employed by the airline today and that Steinmaker was stalked and monitored by managers in a “threatening and bizarre manner” for raising concerns. Her lawyer states that, “Southwest Airlines has treated this as ‘how dare they report it’ rather than 'thank you for letting us know.’”