Southwest Passenger Gets 48 Days Prison for Masturbating Mid-Flight
JOYSTICK
A Southwest Airlines passenger accused of masturbating four times—yes, four times—on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix was sentenced to 48 days in prison and one year of probation, federal prosecutors said. Antonio Sherrodd McGarity pleaded guilty last week to lewd, indecent, or obscene acts while on an aircraft. According to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast, McGarity was sitting next to a woman when he began pleasuring himself shortly after takeoff. The complaint says that the unlucky seat-mate “suspected that McGarity ejaculated because he licked a white substance from his fingers.” Police were waiting for McGarity when he landed but he claimed to investigators that he asked the woman if she cared if he masturbated and she replied, “It really doesn't matter.” McGarity is banned from flying commercially in the U.S. during his probation and banned from Southwest Airlines for life.