Southwest Airlines Passenger Busted Over Wild Cabin Brawl: ‘F*** You Guys!’
A Southwest Airlines flight erupted into chaos when a passenger launched a furious cabin brawl, hurling insults and shouting “F--- you guys!” at fellow travelers. The incident happened on Friday on a flight from Miami to Denver when Marcial Martinez, 32, got into a heated argument with his wife and attacked an off-duty federal officer trying to intervene. Video shows Martinez charging at the plain-clothes officer, who works for the U.S. Department of Energy, and briefly knocking him backward. The officer eventually pinned him against the wall. Passengers looked on in shock as Martinez finally broke free and muttered, “f--- you guys,” before heading toward the exit. Authorities said he appeared intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, and had been disruptive from the moment he boarded. Martinez later told police the confrontation with his wife escalated after the officer intervened. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of battery and disorderly intoxication.