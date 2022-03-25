CHEAT SHEET
Enraged Southwest Passenger Arrested for Sucker-Punching Gate Agent
A Nevada traveler was arrested at an Atlanta airport this week after forcing a Southwest Airlines plane to turn around, then allegedly sucker-punching a gate agent. Courtney Drummond, 44, refused to comply with flight attendants’ directions as the plane taxied to the runway in Atlanta, police said. He was so unruly that the crew decided to take the plane back to the gate for Drummond to be removed. But as he was being escorted off the flight, he erupted. Footage shared on social media allegedly showed Drummond punching at a gate attendant square in the face without warning. Drummond was charged with simple battery, battery, and obstructing an officer.