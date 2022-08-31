Pilot Threatens to End Flight if Passengers Keep AirDropping Him Nudes
LANDING STRIP-TEASE
A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to take an entire flight back to its departure gate after passengers on board apparently sent nudes to his phone. The pilot took to the plane’s intercom to vent his anger about being inundated with the unsolicited snaps which were apparently being sent to his phone using AirDrop—an Apple file-sharing system that lets users send items to other nearby Apple devices without the need for WiFi or cellular network connections. “So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot could be heard saying in a viral TikTok video of the incident. “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”