Southwest Airlines Pilot Used Anti-Biden Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ in Announcement
A Southwest Airlines pilot flying from Houston to Albuquerque used the anti-Joe Biden chant “Let’s Go, Brandon” during an in-cabin announcement. Associated Press journalist Colleen Long happened to be on the Friday flight and mentioned the incident in an article she was writing about the chant; she said there were “audible gasps” from some passengers. The chant has become a conservative rallying cry since an NBC reporter said those were the words she heard when a NASCAR crowd was actually yelling “Fuck you, Biden.” Southwest told Long that the airline “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment” and that “behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive is not condoned.”