Southwest Airlines Reveals Price of New Fee for Checked Bags

Tesla sales in Europe almost halved in April amid an ongoing backlash against CEO Elon Musk. Despite overall battery-powered car sales in Europe climbing by more than a third, Tesla’s sales last month were down 49 percent year-on-year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Musk’s close involvement with the Trump administration through the controversial cost-cutting task force Department of Government Efficiency appears to have caused severe reputational damage to his companies. The January-April period painted a bleak picture for Tesla in particular, with sales down 40 percent. The world’s richest man has since re-committed to his beloved EV maker, but the data suggests the damage is already done. Tesla’s decline has also coincided with a surge in competition, with Europeans increasingly favoring the cheaper Chinese EV maker BYD. Drivers from the continent also appear to prefer hybrid cars, which use both battery power and traditional fuel, instead of the fully electric vehicles offered by Tesla.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Tesla Sales Crash in Europe as Musk Backlash RagesELECTRIC SHOCKThe automaker’s sales have roughly been cut in half on the continent.
- 2‘Everest Man’ Just Set a Mind-Blowing Mountaineering RecordPEAK PERFORMANCEKami Rita is legendary for his exploits on the world’s highest mountain.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 3Southwest Airlines Reveals Price of New Fee for Checked BagsEND OF AN ERAThe airline’s long-running “bags fly free” policy is coming to an end.
- 4Tourists From Trump’s Trade War Targets Are Shunning U.S.PLEASE VISIT U.S.Canadians, Mexicans and Japanese are choosing not to visit as their countries navigate a trade war with President Trump.
Shop with ScoutedStreamline Vacation Packing With Todd Snyder’s Summer EditVACATION-READYThe iconic menswear brand has created a carefully curated vacation capsule for all your summer adventures.
- 5‘SATC’ Star Reveals What She ‘Hated’ About the Show‘LITTLE CRINGY’Cynthia Nixon said “certain things have really not aged well.”
- 6Movie Star Who Quit Hollywood Hints at ComebackPART IIThe actor said he may return to movies if the role is right.
- 7Star’s Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Accepting AMANSFW SZACameras cut away to avoid any NSFW footage.
- 8Archaeologists Unveil Three New Mysterious Egyptian TombsUNEARTHEDThe newly discovered tombs date back to 1550–1070 B.C.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
- 9Ex-House Rep Joe Crowley Reveals Death of Son, 25‘OUR HERO’The former New York representative said his son battled a rare and aggressive cancer.
- 10DJ Reveals Line Pop Star Used to Get Into Her Tribute PartyROYALSThe singer surprised super fans by dancing with them to her own music.
A Nepali sherpa dubbed “Everest Man” has broken his own record after scaling the world’s tallest peak for the 31st time. Kami Rita, 55, reached the summit once more at 4 a.m. local time Tuesday when he led a group of Indian army officials to the top of the 29,035-foot mountain. Despite boasting the record, Kami Rita has previously suggested that the climbs are merely his day job. “I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he told news agency AFP in May last year. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognized in the world.” The organizer of the record-breaking climb, Summit Treks, was less restrained in its appraisal. “Kami Rita Sherpa needs no introduction. He is not just a national climbing hero, but a global symbol of Everest itself,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994. He scaled the peak twice some years, including last year and 2023. Fellow Nepali sherpa Pasang Dawa has the second most successful climbs, at 29. British mountaineer Kenton Cool holds the record for a non-sherpa, with the 51-year-old reaching the summit of Everest 19 times—most recently last week.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Southwest Airlines Reveals Price of New Fee for Checked Bags
Southwest Airlines has unveiled the new fees that passengers will have to pay to check bags when its long-running “bags fly free” policy comes to an end. As of Wednesday, the airline will charge customers $35 for one checked bag and $45 for a second. Exceptions will be made for passengers with elite status, users of the airline’s credit card, and top-tier fares, who will continue to be allocated two free bags, the Wall Street Journal reports. The new fees, which align with similar practices by rival airlines, mark a departure from Southwest’s customer-friendly policy as the Dallas-based carrier seeks to revamp its business model in order to generate more revenue. CFO Tom Doxey noted the airline had become misaligned with the rest of the industry, and that the amount of features bundled into its bare-bones options meant there was little reason for customers to spend more on improved tickets. Customers who purchased tickets before May 28 will still be able to check their bags in for free unless they modify their flights, the airline confirmed. Southwest also announced a new basic-economy fare, replacing its cheapest Wanna Get Away option. These non-refundable tickets prohibit changes, offer no seat selection, and assign back-of-plane seating upon check-in.
Tourists from countries heavily targeted by President Donald Trump’s trade war are opting not to travel to the United States. Data from hotel search site Trivago, shared with the Press Association, shows that Canadians and Mexicans are leading the charge in shunning their close neighbor, with bookings to the U.S. slumping by a double-digit percentage. Trump slapped duties of 25 percent on imports from both countries back in February. Japan’s automotive industry has been hit with the same tariff, with a secondary 24 percent levy paused until July. The Japanese are on par with Canada and Mexico in avoiding travel to the U.S. Demand with Germans was also “down heavily,” as Trump flirts with 50 percent levies on the EU, although the percentage decline remains in single digits for now. Last month, data from the International Trade Administration showed that the number of foreign visitors flying into the U.S. fell by almost 10 percent in March compared with the same period last year. Reacting in the Oval Office, Trump shrugged it off as “not a big deal.” He told a reporter: “There is a little nationalism there, I guess, perhaps. It is not a big deal.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, but is your wardrobe ready for all the getaways, barbecues, and soirees filling up your calendar? Now is the perfect time to refresh your summer lineup with breezy yet elevated pieces from Todd Snyder’s “Vacation Shop.” This thoughtfully curated collection showcases Todd Snyder’s signature blend of craftsmanship, versatility, and laid-back luxury. Whether you’re spending your PTO days enjoying a refreshing margarita on a sandy beach or sipping a rich cabernet in a quiet coastal town, the Vacation Shop has got you covered.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight (and sweat-proof) pair of espadrilles, a warm weather-friendly poplin top that takes you from the poolside to cocktails, or maybe even a summer suit for outdoor weddings, Todd Snyder’s vacation capsule has everything you need to elevate your style next season.
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon says there was one element of the hit series that didn’t sit right with her: the lack of diversity in its cast. In a new interview with Grazia, the actor said she’d rewatched the entire show to prepare for And Just Like That... and felt the large majority was “still pretty great” but “certain things have really not aged well.” The Emmy winner added, “It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told: this is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world,” referring to the author and creator behind the series. Nixon, who is queer, also suggested some of the portrayals of and references to trans and gay people at the time were “a little cringy.” However, she praised the show for its role in busting stigmas and changing the media landscape for women. “Its central message was unheard of: ‘You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people,” she said. “It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex – because you enjoyed having sex!’” Nixon played Miranda Hobbes through six seasons of the original series, two feature films, and the spinoff series And Just Like That... which returns for a third season on Thursday.
Actor Gary Sinise has hinted he may end his Hollywood hiatus. The Forrest Gump star stepped away from movie roles in 2019 to care for his son McCanna, who was diagnosed with chordoma, a rare form of cancer of the spine. Tragically their son, who they knew as Mac, died in 2024. Talking to Fox News Digital, Sinise, 70 said his long-running TV role on CSI: NY role set him up to look after his family. “It’s all about timing, and it’s all about the project and the people that would be involved in it... I can kind of be selective about what I’m doing in life.” Sinise, 70, starred in Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 and won a Golden Globe in 1996 for his role in TV miniseries Truman. He founded The Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 and raised over $300 million for wounded veterans, first responders and their families. “I’m not out there pounding the pavement right now,” he said of his priorities. “Occasionally doing a paid speech or paid narration or something that only takes a little bit of time, doesn’t take me away from home too long... I got five grandkids. We’re hoping for more. Leaving home for long periods of time is just not anything I want to do.”
Chart-topper SZA needed help walking up stairs while accepting an award after what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction at the American Music Awards. The “Kill Bill” hitmaker was nominated for six awards at Monday’s fan-voted event in Las Vegas. After she won Favorite Female R&B Artist, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) needed two people to help her walk to the stage due to her tight dress. While trying to hop up one step due to the floor-length fishtail dress constricting her legs, the alt-soul singer had to quickly protect her chest from escaping her outfit. Cameras cut away to avoid any NSFW footage though Sza could be spotted appearing to say, “I can’t get up there.” Social media users were quick to comment on SZA’s outfit, which included bedazzled silver pasties. One comment read, “That wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction, but rather a poor choice of wardrobe.” SZA also won Best R&B Song for her hit “Saturn” but “Luther”, her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, missed out on two key awards. When she finally got to the podium, SZA told the crowd “I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more.”
Archaeologists in Egypt have revealed three new tombs. The tombs were discovered in the Draa Abul Naga area on the West Bank of Luxor and date back to the New Kingdom period (1550–1070 B.C.). The names of the owners of the tombs were identified through inscriptions found within that contained their titles, according to a statement by the tourism and antiquities ministry. Mohammed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said further cleaning and study of the inscriptions and burial shafts will take place in preparation for scientific publication. The unearthing of the new tombs comes ahead of the opening this summer of the Grand Egyptian Museum which will feature over 100,000 historical artefacts. One of the mysterious tombs revealed on Monday belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, who worked in the estate of Amun during the Ramesside period. While his tomb was mostly destroyed, photos showed depictions of
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
Former New York lawmaker Joe Crowley has lost his 25-year-old son to cancer. Crowley revealed in an X post over the weekend that his son, Cullen, battled desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the abdomen and pelvic area, for more than two years. “Cullen had only one option: to fight. And for 2.5 years, he did just that,” Crowley wrote. “He never let the odds define him. Instead, he met each day with the same joy and gratitude for life.” Cullen was a Marine and Naval Academy graduate who served at Quantico until retiring in 2024 due to his cancer diagnosis. “Cullen is our hero. We are endlessly proud of the man he became and feel so blessed to call him ours,” Crowley wrote. “The fact that he touched so many lives is an honor we will always cherish.” Crowley represented the Bronx and Queens until Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled him in a shocking 2018 upset.
A DJ spinning tracks at a party in Sydney themed after the pop star Lorde has revealed the first words spoken by the New Zealand singer as she crashed the event. The “Royals” singer, 28, appeared unannounced at Sydney nightclub Mary’s Underground on Sunday for a Lorde-themed club night. DJ Emma Parke, aka xeimma, said upon arriving at the venue, “whispers” began to circulate Lorde was in town and heading to her own party, with her security scouring the venue prior to her arrival. “I’m one of the first to spot Lorde walking in, my friend told me she tapped her on the shoulder and was like ‘I heard there’s a club night on tonight’,” Parke told Australian radio show Hot Hits with Nic and Loren. “Slowly people turn around, process what’s going on and the energy in the room just shifts.” Lorde stayed for around 20 minutes, hitting the dance floor to sing fan favourite “Supercut” with clubbers. “I’m such a big fan of her myself, I know what the fans wanted and it went off,” Parke said. “She is just so genuine and kind, it felt like she was just there for the fans.” Parke has changed her Instagram bio to “Lorde’s personal DJ”. Lorde’s album Virgin, featuring the single “What Was That”, drops June 27.