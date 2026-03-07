Cheat Sheet
1

Southwest Flight Disrupted Mid-Journey for Terrifying Arrest

HORROR FLIGHT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.07.26 8:00PM EST 
Published 03.07.26 5:36PM EST 
Southwest plane flying in the sky.
Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Friday experienced a terrifying moment when law enforcement stormed the cabin mid-journey to arrest a passenger. The flight, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to divert to Atlanta so officers could board the plane. Video circulating online shows multiple uniformed officers rushing down the aisle toward the back of the aircraft before pulling a passenger from his seat and placing him in handcuffs. As the chaotic scene unfolded, a voice could be heard shouting instructions like “heads down, hands up” while officers—wearing tactical vests and helmets—moved through the cabin toward the suspect. In a statement to TMZ, a Southwest representative apologized for the disruption and said affected travelers were rebooked onto another flight to Fort Lauderdale, which ultimately arrived at about 3:30 a.m. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said that “Flight 2094 landed safely,” in Atlanta “after diverting to respond to a possible security matter.”

@username66788752

Flight at 7pm out of Nashville had emergency landing in Atlanta airport because of bomb threat swat team boarded plane capturing suspect #bomb #iran #fyp #viral #news

♬ original sound - The fellas
Read it at TMZ

2
Another Republican Retirement Spells Disaster for Trump
UPHILL BATTLE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.07.26 11:36AM EST 
Published 03.07.26 11:34AM EST 
Darrell Issa
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel in Washington, DC on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Republicans are heading into the midterms with an increasingly steep hill to climb—and a growing wave of retirements isn’t helping. Ahead of the midterms, 39 Republicans in Congress have said they are not seeking re-election. The latest departure comes from California Rep. Darrell Issa, who revealed Friday that he will not run again after more than two decades on Capitol Hill. Issa, 72, has represented California districts since 2001 and said serving in Congress had been “the honor of my life,” but that it was time for “a new chapter and new challenges.” Republicans were dealt another blow the same day when California Rep. Kevin Kiley, 41, announced he would abandon the GOP label and run as an independent, arguing he answers to voters rather than “party leaders.” The exits come after California’s redistricting changes following the passage of Proposition 50, which could open the door for Democrats to compete more aggressively in several districts. The mounting GOP departures only add to the party’s recent election setbacks. Republicans already suffered losses in key contests this year, including special election defeats in Pennsylvania on Feb. 24. Party insiders also report that Trump’s unpopular and chaotic war in Iran will further doom the GOP’s midterm chances.

Read it at The Hill

Shop with Scouted

This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
Down From $69
Shop At Amazon$39

Free Returns | Free Shipping

A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

3
‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Dies at 68
THE GIMP
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.07.26 2:23AM EST 
Published 03.07.26 1:05AM EST 
A grey-haired man holds an action figure of a man in a gimp costume.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Stephen Hibbert attends The Hollywood Autograph Show held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport on February 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Stephen Hibbert, the writer and actor best known for playing the disturbing character known only as “The Gimp” in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, has died at 68. A family member told TMZ that Hibbert died of a heart attack in Denver, Colorado, on Monday. “Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week,” his children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, said in a statement. “His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many.” Though his appearance in Tarantino’s Oscar-winning 1994 film became his most recognizable role, Hibbert built a wide-ranging career in television writing. Born in Fleetwood, England, he began working in American television in the 1980s, including work on Late Night with David Letterman. He later contributed to several animated children’s shows and worked on series including MADtv and Boy Meets World. Hibbert also wrote the 1994 comedy It’s Pat: The Movie, starring Julia Sweeney. For many fans, however, he remained synonymous with one of Pulp Fiction’s most unsettling moments—the silent, latex-suited captive known as “The Gimp” in the film’s notorious pawn shop basement scene.

Read it at TMZ

4
Huge Recall Issued for Infant Sleepwear Over Choking Hazard
NIGHTMARE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 03.07.26 3:14AM EST 
Published 03.07.26 1:17AM EST 
An image of the Halo Magic Sleepsuit product that has been recalled.
An image of the Halo Magic Sleepsuit product that has been recalled. CPSC

An urgent recall has been issued for items of baby clothing that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission describes as a “choking hazard.” Certain versions of HALO Dream Inc.’s “Magic Sleepsuits” have been found to have zippers that can detach from the clothing, producing small pieces that babies could put into their mouths. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit and keep it away from babies or children,“ the CPSC said. Roughly 45,000 sleepsuits have been recalled, specifically those with batch codes PO30592, PO30641, and PO30685 with “Made in India” on the tag. The CPSC has said the products could have been purchased from Amazon, Walmart, Target, or the HALO Sleep website between September 2025 and February 2026. HALO has received 15 reports of the zipper head coming apart, although no injuries have been reported. The suit is designed to transition babies from swaddling to regular clothing while they sleep. The company has offered refunds for customers who may have been affected.

Read it at Sleep Suit Recall

Shop with Scouted

These Buttery-Soft Saxx Underwear Are Antoni Porowski-Approved
SERVED HOT
Jake Tapleshay 

Creative Strategy Lead

Published 03.02.26 4:18PM EST 
Antoni Porowski wears SAXX Underwear in a kitchen.
SAXX Underwear

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Antoni Porowski is known for serving body, food, and excellent taste. When it comes to his undies, he’s co-signing Saxx Underwear as a go-to favorite. This season, he’s picked styles from the collection that optimize comfort and confidence. Our favorites? The Core Cotton Boxer Brief and the Multi-Sport Mesh Brief. Each stands out in cut and material, but both provide the same effortless, all-day support.

The Core Cotton Boxer Brief (3 Pack)
Stretch Cotton Boxer Brief 6"
Shop At SAXX$45

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Saxx took the classic cotton underwear and tricked it out with life-changing tech. The Core Cotton Boxer Brief is built from a breathable, naturally odor-resistant fabric, keeping you comfy and fresh for days on end.

Multi-Sport Mesh Brief
Multi-Sport Performance Brief
Shop At SAXX$27

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Multi-Sport Mesh Brief features Stop Drop Technology and the BallPark Pouch Pro. Soft and versatile, these performance undies keep everything supported and dry during sport and daily activities. Great for guys who run—and run hot.

So, if you’re trying out some new pairs, trust Antoni.

5
Fergie Reacts to Ex-Husband’s Baby Announcement
GIRL LIKE ME
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.26 3:10PM EST 
Fergie
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and actress/singer Fergie attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Safe Haven" after party at The Terrace At Hollywood & Highland on February 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Relativity Media) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fergie is keeping things friendly with her ex-husband as he expands his family following their divorce. Actor Josh Duhamel’s second wife, 32-year-old Audra Mari, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together. Mari, who married Duhamel in 2022, shared a series of black-and-white photos Friday showing off her baby bump and wrote, “Adding a little girl to our story… We can’t wait to meet you.” Duhamel, 53, chimed in beneath the post with his own excitement, writing, “Can’t wait to meet that little cutie. Love you momma.” Fergie quickly joined the celebration, liking the post and dropping a cheerful comment: “Welcome the cuteness!” followed by a pair of heart emojis. The pop star and actor finalized their divorce in 2019 but have remained on good terms while co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Axl. Duhamel recently praised the dynamic during a Monday appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast, calling Fergie a “great mom” and describing their relationship as “very kind” and “very non-confrontational.” Duhamel and Mari are already parents to a two-year-old son, Shepherd.

Read it at Page Six

6
Quentin Tarantino Cooking Up Play for Potential West End Run
COMING SOON
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.06.26 8:25PM EST 
Quentin Tarantino
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Quentin Tarantino attends Fortnite Now Playing, celebrating "The Lost Chapter" on November 19, 2025 at the Vista Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games

A British play directed by Quentin Tarantino is reportedly in the works, with a possible premiere in the prestigious West End. The Daily Mail reported that the legendary Pulp Fiction director, 62, has written an “original, old-fashioned British farce, in the door-slamming, trouser-dropping, mistaken identity vein of Brian Rix or Ray Cooney.” The show could premiere in fall 2027, an industry source told The Hollywood Reporter. In an August podcast interview, Tarantino hinted that he had written a play and was looking to dedicate a “year and a half to two years” to bring it to life. A source told the Mail: “He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British, Noises Off tradition.” The source added that “at the moment, he is looking at all different sizes and sorts of theaters while he considers the staging.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Actor, 28, Reveals He’s in ‘Last Stages of Life’
FINAL MOMENTS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.26 4:40PM EST 
Finnian Garbutt
finnstagram20/Instagram

Hope Street star Finnian Garbutt has revealed that doctors have given him a grave prognosis about his melanoma. “Scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of my life,” Garbutt wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma four years ago. The illness metastasized to his liver and lungs and was deemed terminal in 2024. The Northern Irish actor is best known for his role as police constable Ryan Power on the BBC’s Hope Street, a show he’s starred in since his initial diagnosis. “Since being diagnosed 4 years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals — 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile,” he wrote in his statement to fans. Garbutt has also started a GoFundMe and asked followers to donate in order to help him provide for his wife, Louise, and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse. “I am not posting this for sympathy and do not want anyone to donate if they cannot afford to,” he added.

Read it at NBC News

8
Rock Hero to Step Away from Iconic Band After 60 Years
BEACHED BOY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.06.26 10:17AM EST 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 20: Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The Beach Boys singer Bruce Johnston is leaving the band after almost six decades. The 83-year-old joined the iconic group’s touring unit in 1965, playing more than 6,000 concerts, but is now stepping away to focus on songwriting. “It’s time for part three of my lengthy musical career!” he told Rolling Stone. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.” He said he was also planning to start doing speaking engagements, adding, “I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ and ‘I Write the Songs’!”, both of which he wrote. It’s also not the end of the road for him with the band entirely. “I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at the Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday!” he said. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.” His departure leaves Mike Love as the only member from the band’s classic era still there. “I am very supportive of Bruce,” Love said.

Read it at Rolling Stone

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

9
Trump Says He’ll Keep War Going Until ‘Unconditional Surrender’
FOREVER AND EVER
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.06.26 1:16PM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has told Iran any agreement short of total capitulation is now off the table as his war against the Islamic regime continues to rage across the Middle East. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” the president wrote on Truth Social Friday, adding that he intends to replace current leadership so as to “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN!” Trump, who has historically made little secret of his contempt for America’s “Forever Wars” in the Middle East, has offered at least four different rationales for his ongoing assault against the country, which has now plunged the wider region into chaos. The most recent justification, which appears to have since stuck as the official White House line, is that the U.S. attacked Iran to protect U.S. interests from retaliation in the event Iran came under attack. He now adds that the war, which has already claimed thousands of lives and threatens to devastate much of the country’s infrastructure, will “bring Iran back from the brink of destruction.”

Trump Truth Social post
Donald Trump/Truth Social

10
RFK Jr. Says Trump Admin Helped His Niece Secure WWE Contract
SEAL THE DEAL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.26 10:54AM EST 
Zoe Hines
Zoe Hines Zoe Hines/ Instagram

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed he had some high-level help getting his niece a shot in the wrestling world. Speaking on Thursday at an event for medical students and future doctors, Kennedy said he worked with Education Secretary Linda McMahon to help his niece, Zoe Hines, land a contract with WWE. McMahon—who ran the wrestling organization as its CEO for 12 years before joining the Trump administration—played a key role in the deal, Kennedy said. Noting that Hines had grown “very, very close” with the education chief and that McMahon had “a lot to do” with the opportunity. Zoe Hines is the daughter of Rebecca Hines, who is the sister of Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines. She initially tried out for the organization in 2025 and shared her excitement at the time on Instagram, writing she was “grateful for the opportunity, the experience, and the people.” She added that she would be “honored to represent the WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam tryout.” SummerSlam, one of WWE’s flagship events, was co-founded by McMahon and her husband, wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.

Read it at New York Post

