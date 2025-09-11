Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing Amid Engine Failure
MID-FLIGHT SCARE
A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Hollywood Burbank Airport experienced engine failure and safely diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. Flight 1394 was on its way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before the crew became aware of the engine’s issue. “Following the uneventful landing, the aircraft taxied to a gate at LAX, where we accommodated our Customers on the next flight to Phoenix,” said the Southwest’s spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Hill they are working to investigate the incident. This scary incident came just one day after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings of its investigation into a Delta Airlines flight that suffered “significant turbulence” in July. The Delta Flight was en route to Amsterdam from Salt Lake City when it was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing heavy turbulence. The NTSP reported that 24 of the 246 passengers had to receive medical attention, and two cabin crew members sustained serious injuries.