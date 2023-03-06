Plane Full of Vomiting Passengers Stranded in Closed Airport Overnight
‘HORRIFYING’
A Southwest flight from Baltimore to Raleigh turned into a nine-hour nightmare involving panicked, vomiting passengers and an abandoned airport on Friday, two travelers told WNCN. The flight, expected to take around 75 minutes, ran low on fuel as it was engulfed by bad weather near Raleigh, a Southwest official confirmed. As the aircraft approached to land, it began shaking “like crazy,” passenger Nicholas Reed said. He and his girlfriend, Krys Spence, recalled seeing at least three other people around them vomit, while someone else passed out after appearing to experience a panic attack. “It was quite a horrifying experience,” Reed said. The landing was aborted at 1,350 feet, flight data reflects. It was redirected to Myrtle Beach International Airport, where the passengers were held on the plane for two hours before being set loose inside the closed terminal for another four hours, the couple said. “We couldn’t go anywhere because they wouldn’t give us our luggage,” Reed said. “One group of guys found a bar and went behind it and just started pouring themselves drinks—because there was no security.” They were finally rescued around 1 a.m., when an empty plane arrived and flew the passengers on to Raleigh.