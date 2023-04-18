Southwest Flights in Turmoil Again After ‘Technology Issues’
GROUNDED
Southwest Airlines once again drew the ire of flyers Tuesday, just months after their failing computer system caused waves of canceled flights and lost baggage. The airline temporarily grounded all flights on Tuesday morning but the Federal Aviation Administration said the pause was lifted just after 11 a.m. ET. The company offered little explanation, but did tell one disgruntled customer on Twitter at about 10 a.m. ET that it was the result of “intermittent technology issues” and that the airline hoped to be “resuming our operation as soon as possible.” Even as operations resumed, about 30 percent of the airline’s flights were listed as delayed. Flyers complained that they still weren’t sure what the issue is, and were getting little information from the airline. “I’m just trying to get to a business meeting in Chicago,” a Southwest passenger, Aaron, told The Daily Beast via text message. “Feel bad for the families and everyone with connecting flights. I just wish they would tell us what is going on. Communication has been nonexistent.” As his plane finally started to taxi, Aaron said, “Not a single word from the flight crew. No apology, no explanation.”