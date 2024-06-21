Southwest Jet Drops to Just 525 Feet 9 Miles Short of Runway
LOW ALTITUDE ALERT
A Southwest Airlines plane came alarmingly close to the ground while it was still nine miles away from the airport where it later landed early Wednesday. The Boeing 737 was coming to the end of a flight from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport when an automated warning triggered just after midnight as the plane passed over the city’s suburbs, according to the Associated Press. “Southwest 4069, low altitude alert. You doing OK?” an air traffic controller asked the aircraft’s pilots, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net. One of the pilots replied to say they’re “going around,” with the controller instructing the aviator to maintain 3,000 feet. The plane landed safely after midnight, Southwest said, stressing that nothing “is more important” to the airline “than the safety of our customers and employees.” The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it’s investigating the low approach in the early hours which, according to The Oklahoman, left one person fearing the aircraft “was gonna hit my house.”