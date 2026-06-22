Southwest Jet Hit by Ground Vehicle in Airport Crash
A Southwest Airlines plane preparing to take off in Tennessee had to be grounded after it was hit by a ground equipment vehicle. The incident occurred on Sunday at Memphis International Airport as passengers were boarding the flight. Southwest said Flight 4013 to Las Vegas was taken out of service following the collision, but no passengers or crew members were injured. The airline told Fox News it was an “isolated incident” and that passengers were able to board another plane to reach their destinations. They eventually arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas nearly four hours behind schedule. Video obtained by a Memphis news station shows airport police and the Memphis Fire Department responding after the ground vehicle hit the underside of the twin-jet while it was sitting on the runway. Southwest Airlines confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. “The event will be investigated through our comprehensive Safety Management System,” the airline said. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees.”