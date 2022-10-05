Southwest Pilot Stripped Off and Watched Porn Mid-Flight, Co-Pilot’s Lawsuit Says
COCKPIT CREEP
A Southwest Airlines pilot is alleging that the company and its union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, conspired together to ground her after she reported that her colleague dead-bolted the door of the cockpit and stripped naked in front of her. Christine Janning claims she had never met Michael Haak before they were scheduled to co-pilot together in August 2020, but as they mid-air, Haak proclaimed that this was his final flight and there was something he wanted to do before retirement. He then switched on autopilot, proceeded to strip, watch porn, and touch himself for 30 minutes while Janning took photos “to create a record.” Haak, who pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge of committing a lewd act over the same incident, had called the affair a “consensual prank.”