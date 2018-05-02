Southwest Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Window Cracks Mid-Flight

Read it at New York Post
A Southwest flight heading to Newark had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning on account of a broken window, according to the New York Post. Southwest flight WN957 was forced to land in Cleveland, Ohio, at around 10:45 a.m. when the window cracked. Photos show a large hole in a window of the Boeing 737-700, which left Chicago at 8:30 a.m., according to Flight Aware. Last month, a woman died after being “partially sucked out” of a Southwest plane after an engine explosion caused the window to break.