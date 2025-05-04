Metaphor Alert: Sovereignty Beats Journalism at Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty managed to defy the odds—and the wet conditions—and take home the trophy at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, beating favorite Journalism to win the $5 million prize in 2:02.31. Journalism, who was the favorite heading into the race with 3-1 odds, came second, while Baeza came third and Final Gambit came fourth. Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin, the stables owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sovereignty’s team will receive $3.1 million of the $5 million prize after the pot was increased last year from $3 million to $5 million, making it the largest prize in Derby history. Sovereignty’s win is the second for trainer Bill Mott, who won his first Derby in 2019 with Country House. That metaphorical idea of Sovereignty beating Journalism was not lost on spectators. Sarah Palin took to X to describe it as “Providential,” while The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus lamented that, “Sovereignty defeating Journalism hits a little too close to home these days.”