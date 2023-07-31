Space Agency Confirms Identity of Mysterious Metal Object on Australian Beach
SOLVED
Australia’s space agency has solved the mystery of a mysterious metal object that appeared on a beach in Western Australia earlier this month. Police were forced to warn a curious public to stay away from the object upon its discovery as authorities worked to determine its provenance. On Sunday, the space agency said it now had an answer, concluding the object located “is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).” It explained the PSLV is a “medium-lift launch vehicle” operated by the Indian Space Research Organization. It added both Australian and Indian authorities are working together to determine next steps while the debris remains in storage. The agency also asked community members to alert the organization if any more debris appears.