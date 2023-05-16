Space Command May Not Be Moved After All Due to Abortion Laws
SORRY, DONALD
The Biden administration is reportedly delaying plans to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama due to the state’s restrictive abortion laws. According to a report by NBC News, sources are blaming Alabama’s tight restrictions, with one U.S. official saying of the White House that “the belief is they are delaying any move because of the abortion issue.” Another U.S. official said: “This is all about abortion politics.” The move was initially announced by the Trump administration, and in December last year, the White House instructed the Air Force to conduct a review over the decision, notably after Alabama’s tough laws on abortion–which ban almost all abortions including cases of rape and incest. A previous two reviews found there was no improper political influence behind the decision, which Trump announced days before he handed over the reigns to Biden. Trump later claimed that he was “single-handedly” responsible for the decision.