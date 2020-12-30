CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Those Viral Space Force Uniforms Aren’t Real
FAILURE TO LAUNCH
Read it at Task & Purpose
Those “Space Force” uniform mock-ups that went viral on Twitter on Tuesday are fake, the U.S. military has confirmed. “The uniform graphic being shared on social media is not an official U.S. Space Force uniform design concept,” a spokesperson for the Space Force told Task & Purpose. “The Space Force service dress uniform is still in development.” While some Twitter users likened the uniforms to those worn by the Nazi party, the Reddit user who created the designs pushed back against that claim. “My intentions are merely to have people talk about what would look best, for fun,” they wrote.