SpaceX Aborts Historic Astronaut Launch Due to Weather
The historic launch of two NASA astronauts on a SpaceX rocket was aborted at the last minute on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions at Cape Canaveral in Florida. “It was a good effort by the team, but we understand,” said Crew Dragon Commander Doug Hurley. The mission will be postponed to 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Crew Dragon capsule launch on Wednesday was set to be the first since 2011 to send American astronauts into orbit. Gray skies and storms surrounded the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, prompting mission managers to assess the safety of the launch including the possibility that the crew capsule had to escape the rocket due to problems arising. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had traveled to Florida to witness the launch.