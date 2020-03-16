CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SpaceX Aborts Rocket Launch Seconds Before Liftoff
CALLED OFF
Read it at NBC News
Officials of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX called off the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket just seconds before scheduled liftoff due to technical problems Sunday. “There are a thousand ways a launch can go wrong and only one way it can go right,” said SpaceX supervisor Michael Andrews. “Given that we are overly cautious on the ground and if the team or the vehicle sees anything even slightly off we’ll stop the countdown.” Sixty Starlink internet satellites were set to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The company said on Twitter that “standard auto-abort triggered due to out of family data during engine power check.” The mission, which has not been rescheduled, was the sixth in a series of Falcon 9 rocket launches.