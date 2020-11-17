SpaceX Dragon Capsule Safely Delivers Four Astronauts to ISS 262 Miles Above Idaho

Read it at The Guardian
SpaceX’s newly launched Dragon capsule has safely arrived at the International Space Station following a 27-hour, entirely automated flight from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to The Guardian, the docking happened 262 miles above Idaho at 11.01pm ET, and the mission’s four astronauts entered the ISS two hours later to a warm reception from the three station crew. “Oh, what a good voice to hear,” space station astronaut Kate Rubins responded when the Dragon’s commander, Mike Hopkins, made radio contact. It’s the first time Elon Musk’s company has delivered a crew for a full half-year stay.