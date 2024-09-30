Help Arrives for NASA Astronauts Stranded in Space
RIDE SHARE
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are one step closer to coming back to Earth. The Associated Press reported that the SpaceX capsule sent to bring them home had docked at the International Space Station on Sunday. On the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule are Crew-9 astronauts Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and two empty seats for Wilmore and Williams to hitch a ride. Wilmore and Williams have been stranded since June 6, arriving to the station on a Boeing Starliner that was deemed to risky to transport the astronauts back home due to system complications. Since then, Wilmore and Williams have been living and working alongside a crew at the International Space Station. “I just want to say welcome to our new compadres,” Williams said after astronauts Hague and Gorbunov joined them, Axios reported.