SpaceX Launches Dozens Of Internet Satellites Into Orbit

Elon Musk's quest to make money from space launched Thursday night when SpaceX sent 60 satellites into orbit in the first step towards creating a megaconstellation to beam cheap broadband over the planet. Musk has named the project Starlink—he hopes the network will eventually be made up of around 12,000 satellites capable of giving customers high-speed internet wherever they are in the world. The company's Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral at 10:30 pm ET, then an hour later the rocket deployed a so-called payload stack which gradually dropped the individual satellites into orbit. Musk confirmed in a late-night tweet that the 60 satellites had been deployed and were now “online.” But it will take at least another six missions before Starlink can provide consistent internet coverage for any part of the world.