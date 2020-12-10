SpaceX’s Starship Blows Up Upon Landing, Elon Musk Says ‘Congrats’
‘HELL YEAH!’
SpaceX had a major fail, er, victory on Wednesday. The aerospace company launched its futuristic Starship from its testing facility in Texas, but after climbing eight miles into the sky, the rocket fell back to earth and exploded. The spacecraft is seen exploding as it hits the ground in a video posted to YouTube from television station KPRC. No one was on board. SpaceX founder Elon Musk emphasized on Twitter that the event was still very much a success. “Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!” Musk wrote in a tweet. The rocket was a prototype for the “SN8” model, which Musk hopes will eventually transport people between Earth and Mars. All signs point to it not being ready for that yet.