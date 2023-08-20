Spain Bests England to Win First Women’s World Cup Title

Read it at CNN
In a final that sports enthusiasts and soccer fans alike would not have predicted, Spain defeated England 1-0 on Sunday to earn its first Women’s World Cup win. The goal, which came during the final’s 29th minute, helped cement a triumph that months ago would have seemed unlikely—amid a players’ revolt at their manager and a subsequent disinvitation to the tournament. The win also helped the country secure another title: It is now the second country, after Germany, to win both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups.